Ricky Castillo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.223 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.

Castillo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.12% ranks 15th on TOUR this season.