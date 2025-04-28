Ricky Castillo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks Castillo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Castillo's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|65-68-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|10.578
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|68-68-69-75
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|68-69-69-72
|-6
|5.700
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46.000
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of five-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.139 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.565 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.297
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.223
|-0.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.179
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.452
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.247
|0.565
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.297 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sports a 0.223 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo has delivered a -0.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Castillo's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.12% ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
- He has accumulated 155 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.