Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|73-67-75-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-70-69
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|60.667
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38.273
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.103
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.394
|-0.548
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|100
|-0.029
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.071
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.596
|-0.739
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard's average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
- Højgaard has accumulated 330 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.