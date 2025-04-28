PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Rasmus Højgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3273-67-75-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3266-67-70-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-70-69-917.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC82-77+15--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT1268-67-65-71-1360.667
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2265-71-70-72-1038.273
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6074-72-74-75+11--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.103-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.394-0.548
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100-0.029-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0710.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.596-0.739

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard's average Driving Distance of 314.3 yards ranks ninth on TOUR this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Højgaard sports a -0.394 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a -0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 150th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 330 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.