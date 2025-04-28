Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for ninth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Campos' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|2021
|MC
|69-71
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Campos' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|69-67-71-68
|-9
|17.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|177
|-0.822
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.680
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.322
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.151
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|177
|-1.673
|-0.296
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.822 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 58.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
