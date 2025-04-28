PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for ninth in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Campos at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Campos' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T967-67-69-63-18
    2021MC69-71-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 18-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3469-67-71-68-917.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 34th at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished with a score of 9-under.
    • Campos has an average of -0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee177-0.822-0.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.680-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.3220.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1510.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.673-0.296

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.822 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 58.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.67% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 38 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 183rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.