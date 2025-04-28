Rafael Campos betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.822 (177th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.6 yards ranks 91st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 181st with a 58.71% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Campos has delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 19.67% of the time.