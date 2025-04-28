PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Quade Cummins betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Quade Cummins returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Cummins at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Cummins' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-68-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Cummins' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Cummins' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4165-73-74-73-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3371-68-74-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1669-70-67-67-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-70-67-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3269-68-68-69-1024.250
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT3466-67-72-70-1318.000

    Cummins' recent performances

    • Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Cummins has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cummins has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.203-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1080.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.303-0.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.4100.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2030.053

    Cummins' advanced stats and rankings

    • Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
    • Cummins ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.06% and has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.