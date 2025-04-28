Quade Cummins betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.