Quade Cummins betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Quade Cummins returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, scheduled for May 1-4, 2025. He'll be looking to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Cummins' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-68
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Cummins' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Cummins' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-69-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|65-73-74-73
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|71-68-74-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-70-67-67
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-70-67-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T32
|69-68-68-69
|-10
|24.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18.000
Cummins' recent performances
- Cummins has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Cummins has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.203
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.108
|0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.303
|-0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.410
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.203
|0.053
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
- Cummins has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.203 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cummins sports a -0.108 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cummins has delivered a 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 21.18% of the time.
- Cummins ranks 42nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.06% and has accumulated 148 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 123rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
