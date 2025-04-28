PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
35M AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pierceson Coody returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Coody at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Coody's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-70-2
    2023MC68-75+1
    2021MC74-70E

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-69-67-69-11--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT3972-65-70-67-10--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3740.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.424-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0340.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3500.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.3330.146

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has sported a -0.424 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he is breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Coody has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.