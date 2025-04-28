Pierceson Coody betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Pierceson Coody returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his past performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut.
Coody's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2023
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|E
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Coody's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T39
|72-65-70-67
|-10
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has averaged 0.146 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.374
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.424
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.034
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.350
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.333
|0.146
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.374 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 303.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody has sported a -0.424 mark. He has a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he is breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Coody has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
