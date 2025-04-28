Philip Knowles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Philip Knowles returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. This marks Knowles' appearance in the tournament as he looks to make his mark on the challenging Texas course.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Knowles' first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Knowles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-68-73
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|26.665
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
Knowles' recent performances
- Knowles had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 15-under.
- Knowles has an average of -0.446 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles has averaged -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|178
|-0.934
|-0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.216
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.083
|-0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-1.159
|-0.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|182
|-2.226
|-1.243
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
- Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 59.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.
- Knowles has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 187th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
