Philip Knowles betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Knowles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.934 (178th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.3 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Knowles sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 179th with a 59.17% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Knowles has delivered a -1.159 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 181st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranks 164th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.