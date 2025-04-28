Peter Malnati betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. Malnati's last appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for ninth place.
Malnati's recent history at the AT&T Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T9
|64-70-67-66
|-21
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 21-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|69-73-77-80
|+11
|4.200
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|70-68-71-73
|-2
|3.125
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he tied for 49th with a score of 5-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.954 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.533 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -1.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.807
|-0.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.851
|-0.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.593
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.516
|-0.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.581
|-1.526
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.593 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- His Putts Per Round average of 28.19 ranks 30th on TOUR.
- Malnati's Driving Distance average is 297.1 yards, ranking 127th on TOUR.
- He has a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 58.24%, which ranks 183rd on TOUR.
- Malnati has accumulated 26 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 193rd in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
