Paul Waring betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Paul Waring will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Waring's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Waring's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Paul Waring's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Paul Waring's recent performances
- Waring's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Corales Puntacana Championship with a score of 1-under.
- He has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Waring has an average of -0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.838 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul Waring's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.623
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.304
|-1.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.556
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.840
|-0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.323
|-2.838
Paul Waring's advanced stats and rankings
- Waring has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.623 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Waring has sported a -1.304 mark. He has a 58.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Waring has delivered a -0.840 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he has been breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Waring's average Driving Distance this season is 302.9 yards.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 25.00% for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.