Paul Peterson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.321 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.2 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.654 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.

Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.