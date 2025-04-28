Paul Peterson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Paul Peterson will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Peterson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|61-72-67-70
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-70-67-68
|-16
|32.250
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 12th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.321
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.654
|-0.399
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.256
|0.393
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.198
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-0.521
|-0.236
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.321 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.2 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.654 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
- Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.66% ranks 28th on TOUR, while he breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 110th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
