Paul Peterson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

PALM HARBOR, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Paul Peterson of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 20, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Paul Peterson will compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Peterson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Peterson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Peterson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2861-72-67-70-185.500
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1267-70-67-68-1632.250
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D75+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC76-70-66-4--

    Peterson's recent performances

    • Peterson's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 12th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he scored 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Peterson has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.236 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.321-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.654-0.399
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2560.393
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.1980.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-0.521-0.236

    Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.321 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 278.2 yards ranks 182nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a -0.654 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25.
    • Peterson has accumulated 101 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 144th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.66% ranks 28th on TOUR, while he breaks par 21.30% of the time, ranking 110th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.