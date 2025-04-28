Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia.
Patton Kizzire returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Kizzire will look to improve on his T24 finish from last year's tournament.
Kizzire's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|2023
|T30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|2022
|T83
|71-68-74-71
|-4
|2021
|T3
|69-64-71-63
|-21
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 21-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|70-70-77-83
|+12
|3.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 65th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.263
|-0.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.460
|-1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|20
|0.335
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.513
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|157
|-0.901
|-0.994
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.460 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
- Kizzire has accumulated 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
