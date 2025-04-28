Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.460 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.