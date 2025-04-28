PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the fourth green with his caddie Dean Emerson during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Kizzire will look to improve on his T24 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kizzire's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2469-66-66-68-15
    2023T3066-70-64-70-14
    2022T8371-68-74-71-4
    2021T369-64-71-63-21

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for third at 21-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC79-73+8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6570-70-77-83+123.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-67E--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 65th at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished with a score of 12-over.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -0.994 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.263-0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.460-1.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green200.3350.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.513-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total157-0.901-0.994

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.263 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.3 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.460 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 173rd with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 32nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.56% of the time.
    • Kizzire has accumulated 23 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 196th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

