Patrick Rodgers betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Patrick Rodgers of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Patrick Rodgers returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes for the $9.9 million purse.
Rodgers' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T32
|69-67-68-68
|-16
|2021
|T47
|71-66-69-71
|-11
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2022, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38.273
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for third with a score of 9-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.300 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.012
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.205
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.237
|0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.009
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|0.029
|-0.300
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 53rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.205 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 63.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 20.77% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 526 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
