16M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Fishburn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-66-72-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-68+1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT5467-71-72-68-103.646
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4867-70-67-73-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC65-77E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee890.0660.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.0050.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.031-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1810.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2110.474

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.005 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
    • Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.