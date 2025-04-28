Patrick Fishburn betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Fishburn's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting an even-par score.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-68
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T54
|67-71-72-68
|-10
|3.646
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|67-70-67-73
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|65-77
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|89
|0.066
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.005
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.031
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.181
|0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.211
|0.474
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (89th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.005 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 21.21% of the time.
- Fishburn has accumulated 213 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
