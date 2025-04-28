Norman Xiong betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO - MARCH 09: Norman Xiong of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2025 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 09, 2025 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after withdrawing from the tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 for the 2025 edition of the event.
Xiong's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|68
|-
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Xiong's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he withdrew after posting a first-round score of 68.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Xiong's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|67-66-68-71
|-16
|32.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|15.500
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
Xiong's recent performances
- Xiong has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Xiong has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Xiong has averaged -0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.521
|-0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.064
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.770
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.246
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.981
|-0.049
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
- Xiong has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.521 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 311.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Xiong has a -0.064 mark. He has a 65.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Xiong has delivered a -0.246 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he breaks par 26.26% of the time.
- Xiong has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 175th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
