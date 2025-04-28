Noah Kent betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Noah Kent will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Kent's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Kent's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Noah Kent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
Noah Kent's recent performances
- Kent's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kent has an average of -0.861 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.423 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noah Kent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.352
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.056
|-0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.421
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.721
|-0.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.847
|-1.423
Noah Kent's advanced stats and rankings
- Kent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.352 this season.
- His average Driving Distance is 320.5 yards.
- Kent has struggled with his approach shots, recording a -1.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 52.78% for the season.
- On the greens, Kent has struggled with a -1.721 Strokes Gained: Putting mark and an average of 30.75 Putts Per Round.
- Kent has broken par on 13.89% of holes played this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kent as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
