Noah Goodwin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Noah Goodwin will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Goodwin's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Goodwin's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Goodwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|71-70-73-79
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|71-71-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T12
|66-66-72-68
|-16
|32.250
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-70-65-74
|-7
|7.750
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 16-under.
- Goodwin has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Goodwin has averaged 0.053 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|125
|-0.095
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|106
|-0.060
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.043
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.158
|0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.356
|0.053
Goodwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Goodwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.095 (125th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Goodwin sports a -0.060 mark that ranks 106th on TOUR. He ranks 119th with a 64.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Goodwin has delivered a -0.158 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.46% of the time.
- Goodwin has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 163rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.