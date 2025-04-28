Niklas Norgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Niklas Norgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Norgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.
Norgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T34
|67-72-67-69
|-13
|12.133
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-70-69-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|17.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T15
|66-67-70-65
|-12
|--
Norgaard's recent performances
- Norgaard had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
- Norgaard has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norgaard has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.507
|0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.059
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|178
|-0.578
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.029
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.016
|-0.380
Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
- Norgaard has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
