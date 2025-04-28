PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Niklas Norgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Niklas Norgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks Norgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Norgaard at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Norgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing 23-under.

    Norgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT3467-72-67-69-1312.133
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-70-69-67-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3470-67-70-68-917.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-78+4--
    July 14, 2024Genesis Scottish OpenT1566-67-70-65-12--

    Norgaard's recent performances

    • Norgaard had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 12-under.
    • Norgaard has an average of 0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norgaard has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5070.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.059-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green178-0.578-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.029-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Total880.016-0.380

    Norgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.
    • Norgaard has accumulated 60 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 165th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.