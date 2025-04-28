Niklas Norgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Norgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.507 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.5 yards ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norgaard sports a 0.059 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 35th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Norgaard has delivered a 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.15, and he ranks 12th by breaking par 25.28% of the time.