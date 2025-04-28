Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|59-70-64-68
|-27
|162.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-68-67-69
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|8
|69-66-66-67
|-16
|85.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|16.500
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6.270
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.049
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.524
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.131
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.318
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.662
|-0.068
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.524 (24th) this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard ranks 24th with 69.17%.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR.
- He ranks 50th in Par Breakers at 23.33% and has accumulated 307 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
