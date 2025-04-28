PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks Højgaard's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Højgaard's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans259-70-64-68-27162.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-72+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1868-68-67-69-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld869-66-66-67-1685.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT3666-71-69-71-716.500
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT6669-75-75-77+126.270

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished second with a score of 27-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.049-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5240.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.131-0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3180.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.662-0.068

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.524 (24th) this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Højgaard ranks 24th with 69.17%.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR.
    • He ranks 50th in Par Breakers at 23.33% and has accumulated 307 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 75th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.