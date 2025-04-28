PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the fifth tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T24 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Echavarria's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2467-68-67-67-15

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Echavarria's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament5173-70-69-84+813.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3269-63-68-72-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1668-72-66-74-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3471-74-68-75E25.167
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7769-75-76-73+54.000
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC69-68-73-6--

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
    • Echavarria has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.309-0.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2240.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170-0.425-0.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.9071.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101-0.0510.388

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    • Echavarria has accumulated 445 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.