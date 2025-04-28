Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the fifth tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Nico Echavarria returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He'll look to improve upon his T24 finish from last year's tournament.
Echavarria's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|51
|73-70-69-84
|+8
|13.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|69-63-68-72
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|68-72-66-74
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|71-74-68-75
|E
|25.167
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|69-75-76-73
|+5
|4.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|--
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 4-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.464 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.309
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.224
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|170
|-0.425
|-0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.907
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.051
|0.388
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
- Echavarria has accumulated 445 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 49th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.