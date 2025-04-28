Nico Echavarria betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Echavarria has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.2 yards ranks 156th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Echavarria has delivered a 0.907 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 22.82% of the time.