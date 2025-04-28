Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Hardy will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.
Hardy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-71
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|63-70-67-72
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|68-71-72-74
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T64
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|2.427
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
- Hardy has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.123
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.016
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.229
|-0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.515
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-0.638
|-0.345
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 ranks 76th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hardy has a -0.016 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
- Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.