6H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Nick Hardy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Nick Hardy is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025, at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Hardy will look to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hardy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC66-71-5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3263-70-67-72-163.900
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4168-71-72-74-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC68-78+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6466-71-71-72-82.427
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-70-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-72-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 32nd at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished with a score of 16-under.
    • Hardy has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.1230.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.0160.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green142-0.229-0.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.515-0.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-0.638-0.345

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.123 ranks 76th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hardy has a -0.016 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has a -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 160th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 174th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.78, and he ranks 173rd by breaking par 18.72% of the time.
    • Hardy has accumulated 14 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 202nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.