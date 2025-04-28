Nate Lashley betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Nate Lashley returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. His performance at this event has been inconsistent in recent years, with a mix of made and missed cuts.
Lashley's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|2023
|T23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|2022
|T17
|72-67-67-64
|-18
|2021
|MC
|71-74
|+1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.213
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.132
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|85
|0.033
|0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.251
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.298
|0.446
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.132 (72nd) this season.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 64.76%, ranking 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley has a 0.033 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR.
- Lashley's average Driving Distance is 297.3 yards, placing him 123rd on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 125 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 131st.
- On the greens, Lashley has a -0.251 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 134th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
