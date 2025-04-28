Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Michael Thorbjornsen will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|69-63-70-73
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|67-67-73-68
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|2.550
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.199
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.151
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.325
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.504
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.781
|-0.100
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has sported a -0.151 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has accumulated 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.