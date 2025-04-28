Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Thorbjornsen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.199 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.2 yards ranks fourth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen has sported a -0.151 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Thorbjornsen has delivered a -0.504 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 158th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.45, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 23.18% of the time.