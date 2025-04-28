Max McGreevy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Max McGreevy returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, McGreevy finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.
McGreevy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|2022
|T83
|69-70-71-74
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|18.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T4
|69-68-64-67
|-16
|122.500
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|74-65-68-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.324
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.370
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.275
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.118
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.301
|-0.364
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.370 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.