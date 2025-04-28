PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Max McGreevy returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, McGreevy finished tied for 30th with a score of 14-under.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    McGreevy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3067-66-71-66-14
    2023MC72-73+3
    2022T8369-70-71-74-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4076-72-73-71+418.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT469-68-64-67-16122.500
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2574-65-68-66-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 16-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3240.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.370-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.275-0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.118-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.301-0.364

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.324 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.370 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks 84th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 241 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.