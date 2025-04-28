Matti Schmid betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 18: Matti Schmid of Germany hits his second shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Matti Schmid will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Schmid aims to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Schmid's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Schmid's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|67-72-69-69
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|72-72-68-70
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|66-69-69-66
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31.000
Schmid's recent performances
- Schmid has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Schmid has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.059
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.160
|0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|174
|-0.505
|-0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.036
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.369
|-0.364
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.160 (66th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.41% ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schmid is sporting a -0.059 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 16th.
- On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.
- Schmid has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
- He ranks 38th in Par Breakers, converting 23.65% of his holes into scores under par this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.