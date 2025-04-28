Matti Schmid betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.160 (66th) this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.41% ranks 32nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Schmid is sporting a -0.059 mark that ranks 119th on TOUR. However, his average Driving Distance of 310.9 yards ranks 16th.

On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.20.

Schmid has accumulated 193 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.