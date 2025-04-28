Matthew Riedel betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Matthew Riedel is set to compete in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. This marks his debut appearance in the tournament over the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Riedel's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Riedel's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|69-71-80-74
|+6
|1.867
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|74-68-74-76
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|68-65-79-65
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-69-69-66
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T65
|68-69-71-75
|-1
|3.900
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|6.629
Riedel's recent performances
- Riedel's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- Riedel has an average of -0.336 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.425 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Riedel has averaged -0.607 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.293
|-0.336
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.042
|-0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|182
|-0.887
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.332
|0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|154
|-0.805
|-0.607
Riedel's advanced stats and rankings
- Riedel's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.042 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 65.37% ranks 101st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Riedel has posted an average of -0.293 (151st) this season, with an average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranking 69th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Riedel has delivered a 0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 37th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 165th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.37.
- Riedel has accumulated 42 FedExCup Regular Season points so far, ranking 179th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
