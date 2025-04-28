Matteo Manassero betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Matteo Manassero will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks Manassero's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Manassero's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Manassero's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|63-71-65-67
|-22
|30.292
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-69-68-68
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|66-70-67-74
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T68
|72-67-68-75
|-2
|3.125
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T25
|70-73-70-75
|E
|31.000
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|68-66-72-70
|-12
|10.438
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
Manassero's recent performances
- Manassero has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Manassero has an average of -0.947 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Manassero has averaged -0.021 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-1.166
|-0.947
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.067
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|1
|0.738
|0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.471
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.024
|-0.021
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
- Manassero has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.166 (179th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 284.0 yards ranks 180th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Manassero sports a -0.067 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 63.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Manassero has delivered a 0.471 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.92, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.
- Manassero has accumulated 94 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.