Matt Wallace betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Matt Wallace finished tied for fourth in this tournament last year, posting a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Wallace's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|63-66-67-68
|-20
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|64-70-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-67-77-73
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-69-70
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T44
|70-70-71-67
|-6
|10.600
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Wallace has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.155
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.042
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.661
|0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.779
|-0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.231
|0.303
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.38% ranks 91st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.