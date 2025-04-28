PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Matt Wallace finished tied for fourth in this tournament last year, posting a score of 20-under. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Latest odds for Wallace at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Wallace's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T463-66-67-68-20
    2022MC73-73+2

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 20-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1264-70-71-73-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-67-77-73-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-68-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-68-69-70-1417.889
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-66-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4470-70-71-67-610.600
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Wallace has an average of 0.053 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.303 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.1550.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.042-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.6610.357
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.779-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.2310.303

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.155 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sports a 0.042 mark that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wallace has delivered a -0.779 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 92 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 150th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.38% ranks 91st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

