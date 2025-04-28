Matt McCarty betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.