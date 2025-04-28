Matt McCarty betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Matt McCarty tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is McCarty's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
McCarty's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T14
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|79.286
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|71-65-69-70
|-5
|6.125
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T16
|73-70-68-69
|-4
|48.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T48
|69-68-70-70
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T63
|67-68-75-70
|-4
|4.300
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- McCarty has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|0.046
|0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.329
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|98
|-0.020
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.275
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.028
|0.721
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- McCarty has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
