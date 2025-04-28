PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Matt McCarty betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt McCarty betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Matt McCarty tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for McCarty at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is McCarty's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    McCarty's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-71-6--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT1471-68-75-71-379.286
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5271-65-69-70-56.125
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT1673-70-68-69-448.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2070-69-75-70-448.300
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4869-68-70-70-77.750
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT6367-68-75-70-44.300
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-69-71-6--

    McCarty's recent performances

    • McCarty has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • McCarty has an average of 0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarty has averaged 0.721 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee950.0460.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.3290.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.0200.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2750.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.0280.721

    McCarty's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarty has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.046 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarty sports a -0.329 mark that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 90th with a 65.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarty has delivered a 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
    • McCarty has accumulated 209 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 97th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.