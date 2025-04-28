PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kuchar's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-69-4
    2023T4367-68-69-68-12
    2022T1267-68-69-64-20
    2021T1767-66-66-73-16

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3070-67-68-71-12--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT3768-69-69-68-6--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.162-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.291-0.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2950.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5180.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Total540.3600.230

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.291 ranks 145th on TOUR this season. He ranks 170th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar sports a 0.295 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.42.
    • Kuchar has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.46% ranks 24th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.