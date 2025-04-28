Matt Kuchar betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 17: Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2025 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 17, 2025 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Kuchar looks to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Kuchar's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|2023
|T43
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|2022
|T12
|67-68-69-64
|-20
|2021
|T17
|67-66-66-73
|-16
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.650 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.230 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.162
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.291
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.295
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.518
|0.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.360
|0.230
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.291 ranks 145th on TOUR this season. He ranks 170th with a 60.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar sports a 0.295 mark that ranks 28th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.518 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.42.
- Kuchar has accumulated 137 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 126th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.46% ranks 24th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
