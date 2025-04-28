Mason Andersen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Mason Andersen will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Andersen's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Andersen's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mason Andersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-71
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|68-73-76-72
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T61
|70-65-67-75
|-3
|4.600
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-72-77-69
|+6
|2.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-68-68-71
|-14
|17.889
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T65
|68-68-74-71
|-3
|3.800
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-68
|-3
|--
Mason Andersen's recent performances
- Andersen's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he tied for 26th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Andersen has an average of 0.088 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.355 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mason Andersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.491
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.680
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|71
|0.082
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.148
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.941
|-0.355
Mason Andersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 59.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.82% of the time.
- Andersen has accumulated 32 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Andersen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.