Mason Andersen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Andersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.491 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Andersen sports a -0.680 mark that ranks 167th on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 59.68% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Andersen has delivered a 0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.82% of the time.