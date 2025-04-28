PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Martin Laird betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Martin Laird returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Laird will look to improve upon his T48 finish in last year's event.

    Laird's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4867-66-72-67-12
    2023T3472-66-66-67-13
    2022MC74-70E
    2021T6172-66-71-70-9

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Laird's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Laird's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Laird's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT6871-66-73-71-72.054
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-81+13--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT1769-66-69-68-10--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3768-68-68-73-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4269-69-73-67-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-71-2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-68-4--

    Laird's recent performances

    • Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
    • Laird has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Laird has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Laird's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.121-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.003-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-1.2820.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.248-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.090-0.194

    Laird's advanced stats and rankings

    • Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.121 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -1.003 mark.
    • On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he has broken par 17.22% of the time.
    • Laird's average Driving Distance this season is 287.3 yards.
    • He has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.