Martin Laird betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Martin Laird returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. Laird will look to improve upon his T48 finish in last year's event.
Laird's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|67-66-72-67
|-12
|2023
|T34
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|2022
|MC
|74-70
|E
|2021
|T61
|72-66-71-70
|-9
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Laird's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Laird's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 34th at 13-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Laird's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T68
|71-66-73-71
|-7
|2.054
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-81
|+13
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T17
|69-66-69-68
|-10
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|69-69-73-67
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
Laird's recent performances
- Laird has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- Laird has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Laird has averaged -0.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Laird's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.121
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.003
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.282
|0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.248
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.090
|-0.194
Laird's advanced stats and rankings
- Laird has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.121 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Laird has sported a -1.003 mark.
- On the greens, Laird has delivered a -0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.10, and he has broken par 17.22% of the time.
- Laird's average Driving Distance this season is 287.3 yards.
- He has accumulated 2 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 219th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Laird as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.