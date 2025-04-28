Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He looks to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.
Hubbard's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|2022
|T32
|70-65-69-68
|-16
|2021
|T34
|65-71-68-71
|-13
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-74
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-69-72-69
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|72-70-71-72
|+1
|8.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|69-75-74-72
|+2
|4.625
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.126
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.089
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.410
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.361
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|164
|-0.986
|-0.578
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
- Hubbard has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
