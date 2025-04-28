PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. He looks to improve on his T52 finish from last year's tournament.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Hubbard's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5271-65-67-71-10
    2022T3270-65-69-68-16
    2021T3465-71-68-71-13

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-69-72-69-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-68E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4772-70-71-72+18.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalMC75-77+8--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7369-75-74-72+24.625

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has averaged -0.578 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.126-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.089-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.410-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.361-0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total164-0.986-0.578

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.126 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.089 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 141st with a 63.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 145th by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
    • Hubbard has accumulated 141 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

