PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Meissner will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.

    Latest odds for Meissner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Meissner's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-4
    2023MC71-70-1
    2022MC76-73+5

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5370-71-72-74-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5272-70-72-78+46.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3966-69-68-70-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2870-70-74-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4274-69-70-75E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-73E--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT5269-76-73-75+56.750

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
    • Meissner has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.520-0.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2670.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3540.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.0270.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0740.445

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
    • Meissner has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.