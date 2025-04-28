Mac Meissner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - APRIL 17: Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the first round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 17, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Meissner will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes in the 2025 edition.
Meissner's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|72-70-72-78
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|66-69-68-70
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|74-69-70-75
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|6.750
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he tied for 28th with a score of 2-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.364 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.303 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.520
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.267
|0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.354
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.027
|0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.074
|0.445
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.55% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.
- Meissner has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
