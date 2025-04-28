Mac Meissner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Meissner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.1 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner is sporting a 0.267 mark that ranks 55th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.55% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34.