6H AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Griffin missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Griffin at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Griffin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-4
    2022T5171-64-72-68-13

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 13-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-72-5--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipW/D74+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4071-71-74-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-70+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7267-69-73-74-51.680
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2570-65-72-66-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT966-72-73-75-267.833

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1630.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.104-0.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green173-0.495-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.056-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.283-0.529

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.104 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

