Lanto Griffin betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day two of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 25, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. Griffin missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Griffin's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2022
|T51
|71-64-72-68
|-13
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 51st at 13-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-72
|-5
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|71-71-74-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|67-69-73-74
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|70-65-72-66
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|66-72-73-75
|-2
|67.833
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 2-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.163
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.104
|-0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|173
|-0.495
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.056
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.283
|-0.529
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin is sporting a 0.104 mark that ranks 75th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 123rd by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Griffin has accumulated 132 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 129th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
