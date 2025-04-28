Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kurt Kitayama will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. Kitayama looks to improve upon his previous appearance at this event where he missed the cut in 2022.
Kitayama's recent history at the AT&T Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kitayama's most recent appearance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kitayama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-65-68-72
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-69
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|72-70-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|4.900
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama's best finish in his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he tied for 33rd with a score of 2-under.
- Kitayama has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama has averaged -0.406 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|13
|0.508
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.240
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.086
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.436
|-0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.082
|-0.406
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.
- Kitayama has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.