Kurt Kitayama betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kitayama has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.508 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kitayama sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 133rd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kitayama has delivered a -0.436 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.67% of the time.