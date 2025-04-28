PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kris Ventura betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Kris Ventura returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a missed cut.

    Latest odds for Ventura at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Ventura's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021MC66-74-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3168-71-70-73-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7774-67-76-75+82.300
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-70-67-74-65.400
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2564-71-71-67-1131.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT4969-69-71-70-57.288
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT468-73-71-71-5122.500

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
    • Ventura has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee850.073-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.047-0.439
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.331-0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1610.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.144-1.007

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.