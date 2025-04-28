Kris Ventura betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kris Ventura returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4, 2025. His last appearance at this event in 2021 resulted in a missed cut.
Ventura's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|66-74
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|68-71-70-73
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|77
|74-67-76-75
|+8
|2.300
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-70-67-74
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-71-71-67
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7.288
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|122.500
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top-five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 5-under.
- Ventura has an average of -0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|85
|0.073
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.047
|-0.439
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.331
|-0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|61
|0.161
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.144
|-1.007
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 192 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 101st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
