Kris Ventura betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Ventura has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.073 (85th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sports a -0.047 mark that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks 62nd with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ventura has delivered a 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranks 104th by breaking par 21.45% of the time.