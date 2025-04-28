Kris Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kris Kim returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Kim finished 65th with a score of 6-under.
Kim's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|65
|68-67-70-73
|-6
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 5, 2024
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|65
|68-67-70-73
|-6
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 65th with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.784 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.142 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.142
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments is -0.784.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim has averaged -0.681 over his past five starts.
- Kim has shown strength in his short game, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 1.149 in his last five tournaments.
- On the greens, Kim has struggled recently with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.825 over his past five starts.
- Overall, Kim's Strokes Gained: Total average stands at -1.142 for his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
