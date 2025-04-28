Kris Kim betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Kim's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average over his past five tournaments is -0.784.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim has averaged -0.681 over his past five starts.

Kim has shown strength in his short game, with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 1.149 in his last five tournaments.

On the greens, Kim has struggled recently with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.825 over his past five starts.