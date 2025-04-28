Kevin Yu betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kevin Yu returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Yu will look to improve upon his missed cut in last year's tournament.
Yu's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-69
|-5
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Yu's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-63-67-69
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T12
|72-68-68-71
|-5
|59.250
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|67-71-70-68
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56.286
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7.250
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 5-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.497 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.636 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.549
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.558
|0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.202
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.545
|-0.497
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.360
|0.636
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.549 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sports a 0.558 mark that ranks 21st on TOUR. He ranks 12th with a 69.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.49, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.42% of the time.
- Yu has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 87th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
