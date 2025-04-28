Kevin Velo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kevin Velo tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Velo's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kevin Velo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|68-70-72-77
|+3
|5.000
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|69-66-71-70
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
Kevin Velo's recent performances
- Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Velo has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Velo has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.127
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.255
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.275
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.619
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.022
|-0.202
Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings
- Velo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 ranks 72nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Velo has posted a -0.255 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR this season. He ranks 83rd with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
