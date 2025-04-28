PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Kevin Velo of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo tees off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4. This marks Velo's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Velo at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Velo's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kevin Velo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5768-70-72-77+35.000
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4069-66-71-70-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC69-74+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-80+10--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC76-70-69-1--

    Kevin Velo's recent performances

    • Velo has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Velo has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Velo has averaged -0.202 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kevin Velo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1270.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.2550.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.275-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.619-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.022-0.202

    Kevin Velo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Velo's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.127 ranks 72nd on TOUR this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Velo has posted a -0.255 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR this season. He ranks 83rd with a 66.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Velo has delivered a -0.619 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 167th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.84, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Velo has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 159th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.