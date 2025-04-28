PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Kevin Roy returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4, 2025. His previous appearance at this event resulted in a missed cut, presenting an opportunity for improvement this year.

    Latest odds for Roy at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Roy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC69-70-3

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Roy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Roy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3169-72-69-72-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4072-69-75-74+213.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT662-73-67-68-1852.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-66-68-70-1244.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenW/D73+1--

    Roy's recent performances

    • Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
    • Roy has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Roy has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Roy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3390.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.030-0.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0010.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.275-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.033-0.601

    Roy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
    • Roy has accumulated 180 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.