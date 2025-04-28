Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Kevin Roy returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which runs May 1-4, 2025. His previous appearance at this event resulted in a missed cut, presenting an opportunity for improvement this year.
Roy's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Roy's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|69-72-69-72
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|72-69-75-74
|+2
|13.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T6
|62-73-67-68
|-18
|52.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-66-68-70
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 18-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged -0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.339
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.030
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.001
|0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.275
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.033
|-0.601
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.72% of the time.
- Roy has accumulated 180 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
