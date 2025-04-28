Kevin Roy betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.339 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.4 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.030 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a -0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 21.72% of the time.