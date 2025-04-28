Kevin Kisner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. Kisner will look to improve on his past performances at this event.
Kisner's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Kisner's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Kisner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-68-77-71
|+6
|2.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-75-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|67-66-70-73
|-8
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Kisner's recent performances
- Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
- Kisner has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner has averaged -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.254
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.488
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.817
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.421
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.346
|-1.157
Kisner's advanced stats and rankings
- Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner sports a -1.488 mark. He has a 57.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he is breaking par 14.07% of the time.
- Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 216th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.