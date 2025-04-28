PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Betting Profile

    Kevin Kisner returns to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, held May 1-4. Kisner will look to improve on his past performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Kisner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Kisner's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-68-4
    2022MC73-70-1

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Kisner's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Kisner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-68-77-71+62.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-69-1--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-75-72+2--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-74+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2967-66-70-73-8--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--

    Kisner's recent performances

    • Kisner's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished with a score of 8-under.
    • Kisner has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kisner has averaged -1.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kisner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.254-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.488-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.8170.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.421-0.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.346-1.157

    Kisner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kisner has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.254 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kisner sports a -1.488 mark. He has a 57.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kisner has delivered a -0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he is breaking par 14.07% of the time.
    • Kisner has accumulated 3 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 216th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.