PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Keith Mitchell returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after finishing T20 in last year's event. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Mitchell's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2066-65-69-68-16
    2022T7669-70-69-72-8
    2021T2667-71-70-66-14

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Mitchell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1864-70-68-65-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT264-69-71-71-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1264-72-73-76-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1865-68-66-71-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5467-73-74-72+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4264-70-71-71-811.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2568-66-72-69-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3371-69-70-69-924.214
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT2166-68-68-71-1536.625

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Mitchell has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.6700.365
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2330.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green123-0.098-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting95-0.0070.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7980.613

    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
    • Mitchell has accumulated 342 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.