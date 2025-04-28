Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.