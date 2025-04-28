Keith Mitchell betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Keith Mitchell returns to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after finishing T20 in last year's event. He'll tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, from May 1-4 in the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Mitchell's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|2022
|T76
|69-70-69-72
|-8
|2021
|T26
|67-71-70-66
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 16-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|64-70-68-65
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|64-69-71-71
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|64-72-73-76
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|67-73-74-72
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|64-70-71-71
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|68-66-72-69
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T33
|71-69-70-69
|-9
|24.214
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T21
|66-68-68-71
|-15
|36.625
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 0.613 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.670
|0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.233
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|123
|-0.098
|-0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|95
|-0.007
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.798
|0.613
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.670 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mitchell sports a 0.233 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 69.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell has delivered a -0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 19th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
- Mitchell has accumulated 342 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 69th on TOUR in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
