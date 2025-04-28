Karl Vilips betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Karl Vilips will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Vilips' first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|2.750
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -1.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.485
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.332
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|176
|-0.516
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.456
|-0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.126
|-1.205
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.332 (45th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Vilips ranks 39th on TOUR with 67.93%.
- Vilips' average Driving Distance of 306.5 yards ranks 39th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.456 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 154th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 108th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82.
- Vilips has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 53rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
