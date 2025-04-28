Kaito Onishi betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Onishi's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|66-71-72-70
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T42
|70-72-69-73
|E
|12.100
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Onishi has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.008
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.425
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.044
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.044
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.329
|0.155
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
- Onishi has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
