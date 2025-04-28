PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: Kaito Onishi of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Kaito Onishi will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Onishi at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1866-71-72-70-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-67-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4270-72-69-73E12.100
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-73+3--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC70-70-74-2--
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Onishi has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0080.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.4250.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.0440.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.044-0.124
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.3290.155

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sports a -0.425 mark that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi has delivered a 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 157th by breaking par 19.81% of the time.
    • Onishi has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 182nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

