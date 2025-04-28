Justin Lower betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Justin Lower returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in McKinney, Texas.
Lower's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|2023
|T43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|2022
|T46
|64-66-74-70
|-14
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Lower's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Lower's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-73-68-74
|-6
|14.311
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T38
|72-71-71-73
|-1
|22.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|7.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Lower has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.204
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.135
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.469
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.350
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.188
|-0.488
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.135 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
- Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.