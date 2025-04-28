PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Lower betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Justin Lower returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4. He looks to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he tees off in McKinney, Texas.

    Latest odds for Lower at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Lower's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2466-69-66-68-15
    2023T4366-70-68-68-12
    2022T4664-66-74-70-14

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Lower's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Lower's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-73-68-74-614.311
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-71+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-67+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-78+5--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3872-71-71-73-122.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC70-70-2--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-72-74-69-47.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Lower has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has averaged -0.488 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.204-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.135-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.469-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.350-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.188-0.488

    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.0 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lower is sporting a 0.135 mark that ranks 71st on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lower is delivering a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.47, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.05% of the time.
    • Lower has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.