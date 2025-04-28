PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joseph Bramlett betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Joseph Bramlett returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Bramlett will look to improve on his past performances at this event, where he has shown flashes of potential.

    Latest odds for Bramlett at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Bramlett's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-71-4
    2023T1968-67-67-66-16
    2022T5169-70-66-70-13
    2021T764-70-67-68-19

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Bramlett's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Bramlett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3868-71-71-74-410.578
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open367-68-64-68-21105.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT3569-71-64-71-7--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2966-72-67-71-8--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5871-71-71-70-5--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT5264-75-70-70-5--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT2165-68-68-69-14--

    Bramlett's recent performances

    • Bramlett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
    • Bramlett has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bramlett has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.532-0.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3700.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.072-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2690.051
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.0350.007

    Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.370 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bramlett has recorded a -0.532 mark this season. His average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards is notable.
    • On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.67.
    • Bramlett has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on TOUR.
    • His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.50%, while he has been breaking par 24.07% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.