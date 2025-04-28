Joseph Bramlett betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Joseph Bramlett returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, taking place May 1-4, 2025. Bramlett will look to improve on his past performances at this event, where he has shown flashes of potential.
Bramlett's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|2023
|T19
|68-67-67-66
|-16
|2022
|T51
|69-70-66-70
|-13
|2021
|T7
|64-70-67-68
|-19
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Bramlett's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Bramlett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for seventh at 19-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Bramlett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T38
|68-71-71-74
|-4
|10.578
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|67-68-64-68
|-21
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T35
|69-71-64-71
|-7
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|66-72-67-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T58
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T52
|64-75-70-70
|-5
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T21
|65-68-68-69
|-14
|--
Bramlett's recent performances
- Bramlett has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 21-under.
- Bramlett has an average of -0.100 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett has averaged 0.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.532
|-0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.370
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.072
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.269
|0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.035
|0.007
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.370 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, Bramlett has recorded a -0.532 mark this season. His average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards is notable.
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a 0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.67.
- Bramlett has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 134th on TOUR.
- His Greens in Regulation Percentage stands at 62.50%, while he has been breaking par 24.07% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.