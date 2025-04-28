John Pak betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 24: John Pak of the United States watches his shot from the fifth tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
John Pak will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, May 1-4 for the 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. This marks Pak's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Pak's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
John Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T63
|67-72-72-78
|+1
|2.551
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-68-76-77
|+4
|6.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|72-65-72-71
|E
|3.200
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-73
|+4
|3.800
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-67-68-69
|-12
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5.200
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
John Pak's recent performances
- Pak has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 12-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pak has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
John Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.430
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.458
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.180
|-0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-0.607
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.758
|-0.373
John Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.430 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.1 yards ranks 172nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak is sporting a 0.458 mark that ranks 32nd on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak is delivering a -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.32, and he ranks 168th by breaking par 18.82% of the time.
- Pak has accumulated 66 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 160th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
