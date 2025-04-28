Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Joel Dahmen returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4, 2025. Dahmen will look to improve upon his tied for 62nd finish in last year's edition of the tournament.
Dahmen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|62-66-71-76
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|71-66-67-66
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|11.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T6
|68-69-65-65
|-17
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T9
|69-72-70-75
|-2
|67.833
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.314
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.416
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.086
|0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.085
|-0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.559
|0.014
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Dahmen currently ranks 72nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 331 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
