PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Joel Dahmen returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which takes place May 1-4, 2025. Dahmen will look to improve upon his tied for 62nd finish in last year's edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Dahmen's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6267-69-70-70-8

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT262-66-71-76-1395.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1871-66-67-66-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5476-66-74-75+311.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3268-66-68-72-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT668-69-65-65-1795.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT969-72-70-75-267.833

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.263 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.3140.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.416-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green122-0.0860.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.085-0.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5590.014

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.7 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Dahmen currently ranks 72nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 331 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.