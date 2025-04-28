PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Joe Highsmith returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Highsmith missed the cut with a score of 4-under.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Highsmith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-67-4

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage7277-71-69-74+75.250
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-72+4--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2273-67-69-72-336.500
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-72-73-70-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-74+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-72-64-64-19500.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1768-68-68-68-1244.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.100-0.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.086-0.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green152-0.288-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1150.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.012-0.124

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Highsmith has accumulated 638 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

