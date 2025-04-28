Joe Highsmith betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Joe Highsmith returns to TPC Craig Ranch for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to take place May 1-4, 2025. In his previous appearance at this event in 2024, Highsmith missed the cut with a score of 4-under.
Highsmith's recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-67
|-4
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|72
|77-71-69-74
|+7
|5.250
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|73-67-69-72
|-3
|36.500
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-72-73-70
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-72-64-64
|-19
|500.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T17
|68-68-68-68
|-12
|44.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.124 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.100
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.086
|-0.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|152
|-0.288
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.115
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.012
|-0.124
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.100 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a 0.086 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 35th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22, and he ranks 39th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Highsmith has accumulated 638 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 31st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
