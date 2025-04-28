Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. Vegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.
Vegas' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T59
|71-68-71-66
|-12
|2021
|T9
|65-72-66-67
|-18
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Vegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Vegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-68-79-73
|+5
|9.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|61
|68-67-73-72
|-4
|4.800
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T40
|70-67-73-70
|-8
|17.625
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|70-72-71-78
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 5, 2025
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325.000
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Vegas has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas has averaged -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.071
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|62
|0.175
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.136
|0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.420
|-0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.310
|-1.067
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has sported a 0.175 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
