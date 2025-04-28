PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Jhonattan Vegas will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. Vegas missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Vegas at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Vegas' recent history at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-69-3
    2022T5971-68-71-66-12
    2021T965-72-66-67-18

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Vegas' most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Vegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for ninth at 18-under.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Vegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-75+6--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6073-68-79-73+59.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6168-67-73-72-44.800
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4070-67-73-70-817.625
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4270-72-71-78+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC71-72-67-6--
    Jan. 5, 2025The Sentry468-68-66-65-25325.000

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Vegas has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Sentry, where he finished fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Vegas has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.566 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vegas has averaged -1.067 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.071-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green620.175-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.1360.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.420-0.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.310-1.067

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.071 (87th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas has sported a 0.175 mark that ranks 62nd on TOUR. He ranks 48th with a 67.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vegas has delivered a -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 175th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.79, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.