5H AGO

Jesper Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Jesper Svensson of Sweden follows his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Jesper Svensson will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Svensson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • This is Svensson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
    • Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3370-72-73-74+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2767-69-63-72-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6471-73-73-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4272-70-72-74E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3264-67-72-71-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-66-72-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6370-70-73-68-34.200
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-67-75-6--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -1.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5160.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.504-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0720.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5810.657
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6660.439

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.504 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
    • Svensson has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.