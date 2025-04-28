Jesper Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Jesper Svensson of Sweden follows his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Valero Texas Open 2025 at TPC San Antonio on April 04, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jesper Svensson will tee off at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 1-4, 2025. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- This is Svensson's first time competing in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in the past five years.
- Taylor Pendrith won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|70-72-73-74
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|67-69-63-72
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-73-73-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|72-70-72-74
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|64-67-72-71
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-66-72-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4.200
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -1.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.439 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.516
|0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.504
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.072
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.581
|0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.666
|0.439
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a -0.504 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a 0.581 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.73, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 25.38% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 168 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
