Jesper Svensson betting profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Svensson had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he tied for 27th with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of 0.519 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of -1.083 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.346 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of 0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.